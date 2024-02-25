Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group has a payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $18.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $508.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.97 and a 200 day moving average of $387.99. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $277.90 and a 12 month high of $528.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 248.8% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.33.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

