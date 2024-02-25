Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.25 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002627 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $192.74 million and $8.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002160 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001341 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001663 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

