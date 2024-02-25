Litecoin Cash Trading Up 15.1% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.74 million and $166.42 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,756,966 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,730,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00671567 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
