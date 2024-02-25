Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $103.49 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

