MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Announces $0.14 Final Dividend

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.
MA Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.48.
About MA Financial Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MA Financial Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.