MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Announces $0.14 Final Dividend

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAFGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.48.

About MA Financial Group

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities (CA&E) segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors.

