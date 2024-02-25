Manta Network Price Hits $2.97 on Top Exchanges (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00005726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a market cap of $745.89 million and approximately $147.62 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 2.96960533 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $151,932,674.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

