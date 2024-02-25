Metal Price Reaches $1.62 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $107.72 million and $6.09 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

