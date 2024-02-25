Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $302,321.90

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $60.53 million and $302,321.90 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00005236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,088,968 coins and its circulating supply is 22,351,703 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,088,968 with 22,351,703 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.7473651 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $251,516.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.