MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71.71 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $564.68 million and approximately $71.71 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $107.55 or 0.00207954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001486 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,770.76 or 1.00105527 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009550 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 107.13160673 USD and is up 17.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $52,788,217.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

