MiL.k (MLK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.58 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $115.58 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,041,031 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

