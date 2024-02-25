Multibit (MUBI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.13 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Multibit has a market capitalization of $109.98 million and $27.13 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multibit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Multibit has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.09257684 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $10,950,590.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

