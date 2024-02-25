My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $325,117.74

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $325,117.74 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000741 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00021995 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005494 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.