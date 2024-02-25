Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $29,377.65 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00141774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00039854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006239 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.