NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $3.70 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.86 billion and approximately $258.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00007160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00072012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00024139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,623,773 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

