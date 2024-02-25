Oasis Network Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $815.64 million and $28.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.76 or 0.06017688 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00071901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00024062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00020090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12024132 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $29,610,448.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

