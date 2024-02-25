OMG Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.31 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001490 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $108.21 million and approximately $22.31 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00020033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001555 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.