Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $125.06 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $125.06 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001469 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00015356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,501.19 or 0.99971177 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00207537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009337 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.12222342 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $9,055,825.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

