Oxen Hits Market Cap of $7.39 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $5,321.69 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,825.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.64 or 0.00518354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00135007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00052392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00248625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00145913 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00030890 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,857,989 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.