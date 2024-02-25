PAAL AI Price Down 5.4% This Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $307.19 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,669,392 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.37293368 USD and is up 9.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,610,477.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

