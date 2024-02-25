Philcoin Price Tops $0.0019 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and $945.62 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Buying and Selling Philcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.