Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Critical Contrast

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Postal Realty Trust 6.33% 1.37% 0.75%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Great Portland Estates and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus price target of $520.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Great Portland Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Postal Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.69 $3.85 million $0.13 107.47

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

