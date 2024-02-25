Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $206.92 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Prom has a total market cap of $206.92 million and $9.13 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $11.34 or 0.00021912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00015651 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001472 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,675.65 or 0.99867497 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00210848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.43342 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $5,763,915.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

