Prospect Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,573.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,198,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 244,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 39.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 164,471 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 149.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 64,246.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 138,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 138,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

