Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.34 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quad/Graphics

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.