RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

RB Global Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of RBA traded up $8.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. 3,466,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.06%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in RB Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in RB Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in RB Global by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RB Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

