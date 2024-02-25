Request 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.92 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Request has a market cap of $109.13 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001519 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00014973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,731.59 or 1.00128387 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00214485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009543 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10782002 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $3,481,203.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

