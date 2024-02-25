Reviewing California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 15.56% 11.73% 0.98% California BanCorp 18.96% 11.74% 1.07%

Volatility and Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $127.32 million 1.44 $23.75 million $6.91 7.89 California BanCorp $114.08 million 1.70 $21.63 million $2.56 9.00

This table compares C&F Financial and California BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of C&F Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for C&F Financial and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

California BanCorp has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Given California BanCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Summary

California BanCorp beats C&F Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination activities. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans. It also offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. In addition, the company provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.