Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Tops $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $29,093.26 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00015731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001473 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,502.73 or 1.00014548 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.13 or 0.00208033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009568 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

