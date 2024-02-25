Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00006239 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $66.88 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00141774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00039854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020021 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.30577427 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

