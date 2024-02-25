Sapphire Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and $204.33 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.50 or 0.06011490 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00071494 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00020000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,660,003,607 coins and its circulating supply is 1,639,326,184 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

