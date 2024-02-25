Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0100 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $562.90 million and $726.76 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,513.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.45 or 0.00517248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00136164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00052846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00250991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00145694 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00030921 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,523,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,499,438,893 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

