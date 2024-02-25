SingularityNET Trading Up 48.5% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $752.47 million and $178.76 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,439,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,439,267.0632157 with 1,256,596,782.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.77766427 USD and is up 9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $356,133,713.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

