SKALE Network (SKL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.13 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $444.79 million and $13.13 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,156,686,004 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars.

