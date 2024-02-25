S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

S&P Global has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $15.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $438.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.78. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,796,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,243,000 after purchasing an additional 339,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,057,000 after purchasing an additional 533,417 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

