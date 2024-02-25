S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

S&P Global has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $15.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $438.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.78. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,796,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,243,000 after purchasing an additional 339,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,057,000 after purchasing an additional 533,417 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

