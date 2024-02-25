Spell Token (SPELL) Market Capitalization Reaches $116.32 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 74.1% higher against the dollar. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $116.32 million and approximately $230.33 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

