Substratum Trading 32.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $40.86 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00015657 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001461 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,808.99 or 0.99968314 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00216306 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036196 USD and is up 50.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

