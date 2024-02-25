Tabcorp Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TAH)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20.

Insider Transactions at Tabcorp

In other news, insider Justin Milne purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$41,500.00 ($27,124.18). In other Tabcorp news, insider Justin Milne bought 50,000 shares of Tabcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$41,500.00 ($27,124.18). Also, insider Brett Chenoweth bought 114,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,999.38 ($65,359.07). Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

Further Reading

