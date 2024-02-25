Tangible Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.01 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $70.01 million and $3,933.84 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tangible has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.15350167 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $7,184.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.