Terra Price Down 3.7% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $456.71 million and approximately $35.83 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001237 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 76.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001155 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 668,805,049 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
