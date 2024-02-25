Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $460.42 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $460.42 million and $41.24 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 668,989,527 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.