Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $460.42 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $460.42 million and $41.24 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001076 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 668,989,527 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Terra
