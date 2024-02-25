Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 11.5% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $327.18 million and $7.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00071494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00020000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001548 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,460,773,483 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

