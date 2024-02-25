tomiNet (TOMI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $97.38 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 125,020,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,731,371 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 125,020,700.9857675 with 97,731,371.3003965 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.98658373 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $15,316,794.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

