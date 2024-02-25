Toncoin (TON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.27 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00004100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and approximately $31.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001452 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,690.66 or 0.99973174 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.53 or 0.00213778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009505 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,251,564 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,215,826.912299 with 3,467,402,306.5677137 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.09803086 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $30,650,920.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

