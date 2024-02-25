TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, TRON has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $9.85 billion and $189.96 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001341 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,008,810,510 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

