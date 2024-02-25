Uniswap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $466.57 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.62 billion and approximately $466.57 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00021493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00135899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008020 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 10.53709621 USD and is down -10.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 938 active market(s) with $1,074,504,923.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.