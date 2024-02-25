Venus Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.97 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Venus token can now be bought for $12.52 or 0.00024290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $196.77 million and approximately $24.97 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,712,258 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

