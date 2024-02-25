Verasity 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.07 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $73.29 million and $11.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars.

