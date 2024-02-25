Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,580.21

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $11,580.21 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,709.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00518940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00135465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00052330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00244269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.53 or 0.00146067 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00030777 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,807,522 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

