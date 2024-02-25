Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $191.77 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00013184 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $191.77 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.6339296 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $6,135,824.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

