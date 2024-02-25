VVS Finance Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $153.20 million and approximately $618,089.34 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,970,372,905,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,489,558,606,087 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

